Heated words erupt over Metro-North contract issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of Metro-North’s biggest union says he’ll ask members to authorize a strike to protest contractual disputes with the New York commuter railroad.

According to the Journal News (http://lohud.us/2xJmdYv), James Fahey says the Association of Commuter Rail Employees could be asked to vote this week.

Related Content: Buses to substitute trains as Metro-North makes improvements to Waterbury Branch

The union represents conductors and engineers at Metro-North, which is used by about 280,000 commuters a day.

Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan says a strike would be illegal and “completely irresponsible.”

Related Content: Metro-North president to retire in August

Donovan says the railroad expects to “resolve any outstanding issues.”