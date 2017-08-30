Home invasion reported in town of Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after numerous items were stolen from a Washington home.

According to police, a home invasion was reported on Tinker Hill Road around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The elderly owner of the residence was home at the time of the burglary. He says two men wearing ski masks entered his home just after midnight and stole numerous items.

The homeowner did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact police at 860-626-7900.