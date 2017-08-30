Lawmakers to vote on how to pay for disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey

(NEXSTAR) — As officials in Texas begin to add up the cost of all that damage, lawmakers in Washington will soon have votes to make over how to pay for disaster relief.

Some Texas lawmakers are in a tough spot because they voted against Hurricane Sandy aid back in 2012.

As Hurricane Harvey leaves Texas flooded, Senator Ted Cruz is being called to account. He and other Texans voted against an aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy that tore through the northeast five years ago and now, Cruz’s state is the one needing aid.

“Most of the Texas congressional delegation voted against the final bill because the final bill got loaded up, it was a $50 billion bill, 70-percent of which was not emergency aid,” said Sen. Cruz.

But according to a congressional research report, most of that money did in fact go to aid and long-term recovery for Sandy victims. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie lashed out a Cruz on Wednesday, accusing him of playing politics after a national disaster.

“I see Senator Cruz and it’s disgusting to me that he stands in a recovery center with victims standing behind him as a backdrop and he’s still repeating the same reprehensible lies about what happened in Sandy,” said Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey.

The final cost of Harvey’s destruction is not yet known, but it will undoubtedly be one of the most expensive disasters in American history.

Sandy costs totaled over $70 billion, not even half of Hurricane Katrina’s total of $160 billion.

Lawmakers next week will have to debate an aid package, but some northeastern politicians affected by Sandy say there’s no hard feelings.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says he’s ready to help.

“In this past, these things have gotten political. It’s worth noting that the Texas delegation mostly voted against aid to Sandy, to help us clean up, but we’re not going to do that. We’re going to try to get this done as soon as possible,” Senator Murphy said.

And Representative Peter King of New York said on Twitter:

“Ted Cruz & Texas cohorts voted vers NY/NJ aid after Sandy, but I’ll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY won’t abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesn’t deserve another.”