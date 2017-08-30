Ledyard man arrested on domestic violence charges

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman.

On Tuesday, Ledyard Police were called to a home on a report of a woman being choked.

Police say the victim had injuries to her neck and alleged she nearly passed out while she was choked.

According to officials, the accused, 26-year-old Gage Weber, was leaving the scene when police arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Weber is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct, Strangulation in the 3rd Degree, and Violation of a Protective Order.

He was held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled for court on Wednesday.