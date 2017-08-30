Man pleads guilty to stabbing outside bar

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to stabbing another man several times during an altercation outside a bar.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2whYwsh ) that 25-year-old Mykell Mitchell pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault. Under a plea agreement, he faces 3 ½ years in jail.

Prosecutors say Mitchell and another man got into an argument after a night of drinking at Harlan Publick in Norwalk last October.

Authorities say the two began to fight, and were eventually separated by witnesses.

It was only after the victim walked away that he realized he had been stabbed several times. Mitchell did not dispute the prosecution’s account of events during his court hearing.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

