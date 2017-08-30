March of Dimes Elm City Legends

(WTNH)- The March of Dimes’ Connecticut/Western MA Market has announced the honorees for the 2017 Elm City Legends event. This year marks the 9th anniversary of this annual event, honoring accomplished individuals from the Greater New Haven area. This year’s esteemed honorees are Steve Parker, Connecticut Radio Network, Lynn Sellers, Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital NNICU, Len Matteo, EDGE Technology Services and Barbara DeNicola, Town of Hamden.

Elm City Legends will be held on Thursday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m. at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. Guests will enjoy a buffet-style dinner, silent auction, and more. The event is expected to draw over 200 attendees, while raising important funds for the March of Dimes. Keith Kountz will serve as the Emcee.

In Connecticut, more than 35,700 babies are born every year, and the work of the March of Dimes touches each one of them, whether they are born healthy, prematurely, with a birth defect, or other health complications. Funds raised by Elm City Legends help support prenatal wellness programs, cutting-edge research, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) family support programs, and advocacy efforts, to help give every baby a healthy start.

