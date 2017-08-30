McCain will return to Senate next week

US-Senator John McCain speaks at the Munich Security Conference 2017 in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The Munich Security Conference takes place from 17 to 19 February 2017. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is returning to the Senate next week after undergoing treatments for brain cancer in Arizona over the August recess.

McCain is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and is expected to lead debate on a defense policy bill. The Arizona Republican will join the rest of his colleagues in returning to Washington after a four-week break.

His office released a statement Wednesday saying McCain “will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation.”

McCain has been undergoing targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at a Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

