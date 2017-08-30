New London teachers to use new technique to boost learning

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Teachers in New London weren’t just taking in the sun this summer, they were hitting the books themselves.

In just a few days, these teachers will be back in the classroom and this summer sure they enjoyed it, but they also learned something new to help better teach their students.

These teachers are getting a chance to put what they learned to the test with soon-to-be second grader Rachel Cruz.

Cognitively Guided Instruction or CGI teaches teachers how to use student’s natural problem solving skills to drive instruction.

“Teachers are able to learn how children think about math and then gear their instruction to the way that we know children are going to learn,” said Dr. Lesley Wagner, Instructor, Cognitively Guided Instruction.

“They’re learning how to become better observers,” said Evie Velazquez, Chief Academic Officer.

Evie Velazquez, the Chief Academic Officer for New London schools, says teachers like STEM Coach Leah Burdick are lifelong learners themselves.

“Giving them really the time to tell you what they know and listening for key phrases and key words,” said Leah Burdick, STEM Coach.

“Kids come to school with a lot of innate understanding of mathematics and teachers will either ignore that or undermine because their given a curriculum and they think they have to match their instruction exactly to that curriculum without really listening to what kids know and bring to the class,” said Wagner.

But not anymore.

“Really gonna help New London teachers become better at their craft,” said Burdick.

CGI has a 30 year track record of results and these folks hope that adds up to success in these classrooms.

“It is all about working with the teacher. Investing in the capacity of our teachers to help students do better,” said Burdick.

Not only are these techniques expected to help students learn better. But they’re also expected to boost their math scores.