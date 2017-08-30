Nursing home patient arrested on sex assault charges in Naugatuck

By Published:

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police arrested a man Monday who is accused of fondling a nursing home patient earlier this month.

Police say 54-year-old Luis Vazquez, a patient of a nursing home in Naugatuck, is charged with fondling another patient of the facility. Vazquez was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Monday on an active arrest warrant for a sexual fondling complaint that was made on August 9th.

Police say Vazquez allegedly entered the victim’s room and rubbed his genitals on her.

Vazquez was charged with sexual assault on the physically helpless and disorderly conduct. He was held on $25,000 bond.

