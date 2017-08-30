Arrest made after armed robbery of Xbox in Plainville

By Published: Updated:
Quinn M. Daniels

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainville man was robbed at knife-point in his home Tuesday evening after trying to sell his Xbox to a person he met on an app.

Police say at around 7:39 p.m., officers responded to Carol Drive for a person robbed at knife-point inside his home. The suspect had fled the scene with the victim’s Xbox but the victim was not injured.

An investigation revealed the victim had arranged to sell the Xbox to the suspect after communicating on a smartphone app called Offerup.

Police quickly developed a suspect identified as 21-year-old Quinn M. Daniels, of New Haven. Daniels was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery, disorderly conduct, larceny and reckless endangerment. He was held on $100,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s