Arrest made after armed robbery of Xbox in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainville man was robbed at knife-point in his home Tuesday evening after trying to sell his Xbox to a person he met on an app.

Police say at around 7:39 p.m., officers responded to Carol Drive for a person robbed at knife-point inside his home. The suspect had fled the scene with the victim’s Xbox but the victim was not injured.

An investigation revealed the victim had arranged to sell the Xbox to the suspect after communicating on a smartphone app called Offerup.

Police quickly developed a suspect identified as 21-year-old Quinn M. Daniels, of New Haven. Daniels was taken into custody without incident and charged with robbery, disorderly conduct, larceny and reckless endangerment. He was held on $100,000 bond.