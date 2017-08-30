Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’ fundraiser concert September 15th

Related Coverage Brain Tumor Survivor Gives Back With Fundraising Concert September 16th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has teamed up with the Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund as the media partner for the 4th annual “Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’” fundraiser concert coming up on September 15th.

The concert will take place at Stony Creek Brewery, located at 5 Indian Neck Avenue in Branford. All proceeds will benefit the Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund at the Yale Brain Tumor Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital, which supports efforts by doctors and researchers working to find a cure and improve brain tumor treatment methods.

Chris Cusano is co-founder of the Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund as well as the President of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance. Since its founding in 2014, the fund has raised more than $100,000 for the Yale Brain Tumor Center since being formed.

“We are honored to team up with WTNH to promote this great night of music and food; the station is a true friend to the New Haven community, and their work on our behalf is going to make this a truly special evening,” Cusano said. “We have watched ‘Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’’ grow each year we’ve held it, and with WTNH’s support we are confident this will be the best one yet.”

This year’s concert will feature prominent Hartford-based band Wise Old Moon, a raffle and live auction, grinders and subs from Shoreline Café & Catering and on-site food trucks. People are also free to bring their own food into the brewery as well. The event costs $35 and is free to “Brain Tumor Warriors,” Cusano said.

WTNH General Manager Richard Graziano said he was inspired by the Cusano family’s efforts on behalf of brain tumor treatment and awareness, and is privileged to sign on as the television media sponsor for an event that will spread critical awareness throughout the community of the family’s efforts, as well as raise much-needed funding for the Yale Brain Tumor Center.

“Chris Cusano and his family have done amazing work in raising both awareness and funding for brain tumor research, and it was my pleasure to bring WTNH on board—this fits in perfectly with our commitment to supporting those charitable efforts that truly make a difference in our community,” Graziano said. “We look forward to helping to make ‘Brainstormin’ a memorable, successful night for a great cause.”

In addition to the September 15th event, Stony Creek Brewery owner Ed Crowley Jr. has announced the brewery will again dedicate the month of September to the cause by holding “Charity Wednesdays.” For every beer sold on Wednesday nights during the month of September, the brewery will donate $1 to The Cusano Family Brain Tumor Fund.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.cusanosagainstbraintumors.com, or you can email Chris at chrisgreymatters@gmail.com for ticket details.