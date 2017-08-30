Pleas for state budget solution are turning desperate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As state legislative leaders were meeting again Wednesday, a desperate plea came from from city and town leaders to solve the budget stalemate. Nonprofit human service community providers joined the chorus, saying the cuts to them are even worse than to the cities and towns.

Pat Llodra, who became known statewide as the First Selectman of Newtown, stood in front of other city and town leaders from both political parties to make a plea that many can echo, saying “Our reality is that, come the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, we will be out of cash and we will have to raid our fund balance and or issue additional taxation, or both, just to pay our bills.”

If the idea of having to go to your city or town hall to make a third, supplemental property tax payment this year around the holidays has you concerned, the issue is also very high on the minds of city and town leaders from across the state that came to the Capitol today.

The prospects of a third property tax bill are very high if there’s no budget plan, and having the towns use up their fund balance, or ‘rainy day’ fund, is not a good solution because that would cause a town’s bond rating to drop. Having a low bond rating makes borrowing money for projects cost more, which would put more upward pressure on property taxes.

John Elsesser, the Town Manager in Coventry added, “It’s no secret the state has run out of bread to operate with the current revenue sources and they seem to have adopted a ‘let the towns eat cake’ approach.”

In another part of the State Capitol Complex, Barry Simon of the nonprofit Oak Hill, which operates hundreds of programs across the state said, “We are in a situation where we are closing programs and we are laying off staff every day that this goes on.” The leaders of the Community Human Service agencies that help the state’s most vulnerable residents point out that their situation is even worse than the cities and towns. Dr. Barry Baron of Vernon spoke on this, saying, “As I see my own son’s home starting to close, I see kids getting put together in environments that are probably going to be regressive for them and all the strides that they’ve made in life.”

Kenneth Edmonds of Hartford added that he had been saved from the depths of depression and other problems by several of the Community Service agencies, saying, “Being homeless on the street, people have no hope. You can lose hope if you don’t have encouragement. You need people to say you can be better and do better then you don’t know which way to turn.”

Those drastic cuts to over a hundred Connecticut cities and towns will start to go into effect in four weeks. Legislative leaders are targeting for a possible vote in two weeks, but so far there is still no firm plan that can pass.