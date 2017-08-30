Police: Man high on PCP attempts to carjack woman outside Milford motel

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man who was allegedly high on PCP was arrested for trying to pull a woman out of her car and then fighting with officers outside a Milford motel Tuesday evening.

Police say at around 5 p.m., officers observed a man leaning into a vehicle’s driver side window in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson Motel at 1052 Boston Post Road. An officer then heard a woman yelling for help coming from inside that vehicle, as she waved her arms.

Police ordered the man, later identified as 35-year-old Eric Lewis, of New Haven, to back away from the vehicle and place his hands behind his back. But Lewis allegedly refused to do so and began fighting with officers on scene.

Lewis was then tased by officers but it had little effect on him because police say he was high on PCP. Lewis was later found to be in possession of marijuana that was laced with PCP.

Several officers were eventually able to place him under arrest. The woman in the car later told police that she was waiting for a different person in the parking lot when Lewis attempted to open the door and pull her out.

Lewis was charged with Breach of Peace, Assault on Police Officer, Interfering/ Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Hallucinogen, and Criminal Attempt/ Carjacking. He was held on $10,000 bond.