Polish firefighters: 21 people hurt in train collision

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(AP) — A passenger train hit a cargo train at a railway station Wednesday evening in northern Poland, injuring 21 people but causing no deaths, authorities said.

Pawel Fratczak, spokesman for national firefighters, said there were no fatalities, but that among the injured were four children who were taken to hospital, one of them by a helicopter.

Seven of the passenger train’s 11 carriages derailed in the collision, which occurred before 10 p.m. in the town of Smetowo Graniczne.

Related Content: Delays into NYC after empty train derails in Penn Station

Miroslaw Siemieniec, a spokesman for Polish Railway, said railway officials were taking steps to allow those who were not hurt to continue their journey.

Siemieniec said approximately 300 people were on the train, which was traveling from Gdynia in the country’s north to Bielsko-Biala in the south. Fratczak said there were fewer than 200 passengers.

The crash took place in the last week of school vacation in Poland, when children travel back home before the school year starts Monday.

Related Content: Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania

Prosecutors and railway experts were at the site to investigate the cause of the crash.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s