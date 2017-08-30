Polish firefighters: 21 people hurt in train collision

(AP) — A passenger train hit a cargo train at a railway station Wednesday evening in northern Poland, injuring 21 people but causing no deaths, authorities said.

Pawel Fratczak, spokesman for national firefighters, said there were no fatalities, but that among the injured were four children who were taken to hospital, one of them by a helicopter.

Seven of the passenger train’s 11 carriages derailed in the collision, which occurred before 10 p.m. in the town of Smetowo Graniczne.

Miroslaw Siemieniec, a spokesman for Polish Railway, said railway officials were taking steps to allow those who were not hurt to continue their journey.

Siemieniec said approximately 300 people were on the train, which was traveling from Gdynia in the country’s north to Bielsko-Biala in the south. Fratczak said there were fewer than 200 passengers.

The crash took place in the last week of school vacation in Poland, when children travel back home before the school year starts Monday.

Prosecutors and railway experts were at the site to investigate the cause of the crash.