Red Cross opens more shelters in Houston as Harvey’s fury continues

People wade through chest deep water down Pine Cliff Drive as Addicks Reservoir nears capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– We are going into day five of the aftermath from Hurricane Harvey as it makes its second landfall on the border of Texas and Louisiana. The big storm causing devastation of epic proportion.

The Red Cross is now opening up new shelters for residents in Texas Wednesday morning, after nearly every shelter is already over capacity.

Dozens of neighborhoods have been whipped clean. Residents trying to escape rising waters are being swept away.

Harvey slammed Texas just days before the 12 anniversary since Hurricane Katrina. It made landfall as a category three storm on august 29th, 2005. Katrina left 1,500 people dead and 80 percent of New Orleans underwater!

The official death toll-as a result of Harvey’s fury is 18. But, the New York Times says at least 30 people are now dead-including a Houston police officer who drowned in his squad car on his way to work!

People line up for food as others rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

“Once our dive team got there, it was too treacherous to go under and look for him,” said the Chief of Houston Police.

More than 3,500 people in Houston have already been rescued. Officials say they is still at least one thousand more in need of help!

News 8 is proud to take part in an all day event with the Red Cross Wednesday called “Helping Houston.” Many of us want to do what we can to help those in need.

Now if you cannot make it down to our event today, you can also help the victims of Harvey by making a $10 donation to the red cross Just text the word “Harvey” to 9-0-9-9-9. You can also give them a call at 1-800 Red Cross.

News 8’s Brian Spyros is at a Red Cross location in Farmington with more on what the Connecticut Red Cross is doing to help in the video above.

