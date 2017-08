NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rents in New Haven are getting pretty steep.

In the last year, prices have increased nearly six percent.

If you compare New Haven to the rest of the country, the median price for a two bedroom apartment is $1,330. That’s $170 more per month than the national average.

The average price of rents in New Haven are about the same in Miami and in Denver.

