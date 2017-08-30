Rocky Hill Police seek suspects wanted for burglarizing vehicles, stealing car

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspects who allegedly stole a car after burglarizing other cars in Rocky Hill early Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., officers were alerted to suspects attempting to burglarize motor vehicles. When officers arrived on scene, they located a suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver, however, fled at a high rate of speed and almost rammed into responding patrol vehicles.

Police say they ended the pursuit after the driver failed to stop and was driving in a reckless manner.

Officers believed that there were more suspects on foot in the area. State Police and their K-9s responded to the scene to track the suspects. While that was happening, a resident reported that their car had just been stolen form their driveway on Bailey Road.

Police say the K-9 tracked to the area where the car was stolen from where the suspect vehicle was initially found. The stolen vehicle was not located.

The identities of the suspects are unknown at this time. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 860-258-7640.

Police say there has been a spike in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries in the Greater Hartford area so they urge residents to lock their cars, remove valuables and keep keys out of the car.

