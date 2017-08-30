Spending and hiring freeze implemented in Norwalk

By Published:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The lack of a state budget has prompted a Connecticut city to take preventative measures.

The city of Norwalk has implemented a spending and hiring freeze.

The news comes from Mayor Harry Rilling who says the freeze was enacted to “help curb an anticipated budget shortfall in municipal funding from the State of Connecticut.”

Mayor Rilling says, “While the city will honor all current contracts, non-essential spending has been curtailed and any new contractual arrangements or costs impacting spending is being carefully reviewed.”

Due to the freeze, no open job positions for the current fiscal year will be filled unless an offer letter has previously been extended.

The city says it will not lay off any employees and that all current staff will remain in their paid positions.

