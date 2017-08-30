(WTNH)– Students are heading back to the classroom and many of them will be using tablets and laptops to work and store information. But all that information is sometimes personal and is always at risk of falling into the wrong hands.

Students know what I’m talking about. You use those devices for schoolwork but then log into your banking accounts on the side or store passwords. Well before you go any further, make sure you’re the only one seeing your personal information.

Many are uneasy about trusting third parties with personal data even though online transactions and interactions have become a way of life.

By now most heard the warnings. Create strong passwords. Change them periodically. And don’t use the same one across all online accounts.

Personal experts also recommend checking cloud settings on multiple devices, to make sure what’s private, can’t easily go public.

Also, you don’t always have to hand over information when asked, especially a social security number.

Online shoppers can also take the extra precaution of checking out as a guest rather than storing billing information on a retailer’s website. That way if the site is hacked, thieves won’t get your info.

Parents, it’s important you talk to your kids about where they’re doing their work. You don’t want to do a lot of this personal stuff while on free public Wi-Fi. That’s the easiest time for people to hack into your information.