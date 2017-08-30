Teen arrested for burglarizing business using selfie stick

By Published:
Chance Robinson (West Hartford Police)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A teen was arrested for allegedly using a selfie stick to burglarize a West Hartford business Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m.,19-year-old Chance Robinson, of Hartford, was found riding a bicycle that was stolen from West Hartford Center a few hours earlier.

During the investigation, officers found evidence that Robinson may have been at Modern Tire at 7 Raymond Road, down the road from where they were. Police then learned that Robinson had burglarized that business by using a selfie stick to gain access to the night key drop box. Evidence also showed that he allegedly intended to steal cars from there.

Additionally, Robinson had seven arrest warrants for failure to appear.

Robinson was then arrested for burglary, criminal attempt at larceny, failure to appear and larceny.  He was held on a total of $85,000 bond.

The stolen bicycle was identified by a license plate number the owner had affixed to it. Police urge residents to mark their property in the event its lost or stolen.

