Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Irma has formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean but poses no immediate threat to land.

At 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the storm was about 420 miles (676 km) west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph (85 kmp) with higher gusts. The present movement is west at 13 mph (20 kmp). The general movement is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The Hurricane Center says some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.

 

