Waterbury Police to address response times in public hearing

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police will be talking to people in the city about response times on Wednesday night.

There have been some complaints about officers taking too long to get to crime scenes. Waterbury Police Chief Vernon Riddick, Jr. and Assistant Deputy Chief Edward Apicella will be on hand to provide information about the department’s procedures and take questions relating to response time concerns.

That public hearing will be held in the gym at Chase Elementary School at 40 Woodtick Road. It’s set to get started at 6 p.m. and end around 8 p.m.

