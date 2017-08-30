WCSU student released from hospital after being struck by car

By Published:
- FILE - Western Connecticut State University (Image: Facebook/WestConn)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Western Connecticut State University student has been released from a local hospital after being hit by a car in Danbury on Tuesday night.

The university says 27-year-old Cody Joseph Moules of Woodbury was struck by a vehicle around 5:22 p.m. Monday night while he was crossing the road at the crosswalk on White Street.

According to police, Moules and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

Moules is recovering from non-life threatening injuries while Danbury Police continue to investigate the incident.

