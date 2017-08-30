West Haven man wanted for alleged sexual assault

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man facing sexual assault charges.

According to police, 38-year-old Kanaji Cooper is wanted for Sexual Assault in First Degree, Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Risk of Injury.

Police have not released any information about his last known whereabouts.

West Haven Police say all information regarding where Cooper may be can be sent confidentially by calling 203-937-3900. Information can also be sent through any of the department’s social media channels.