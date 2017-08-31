3rd time’s the charm: Mystery object removed from Westerly beach

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An alien device. A piece of military history. Those are just some of the theories surrounding a mysterious object that was finally dug up off East Beach.

At least two previous attempts to remove the eight-legged metallic object were canceled, largely because of the weather. Thursday’s operation seemed to go off without a hitch.

An excavator dug up the object – which has metal poles leading from a circular base to a single point at the top. Once the object was removed, the pieces were loaded onto a truck and taken to an undisclosed location.

The East Beach Association first called attention to the object after sharing underwater images several weeks ago.

Even though it’s been dug up, the mystery remains.

“Not a clue. We haven’t solved anything here today,” said East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann. “Hopefully, the experts in this field will take a look at it, now that we have it out, and be able to identify it.”

One theory is that the object is some kind of oceanographic equipment. However, officials said no one has claimed the device.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s