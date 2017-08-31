Ansonia residents help police apprehend alleged car burglar

Related Coverage 9 cars recovered after Hartford Police crack down on auto thefts

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police say they got some help from the public in catching a would-be car burglar early Thursday morning.

According to police, residents saw Timothy Stumpo, 34, entering unlocked cars and stealing items inside.

Officials say a resident approached Stumpo on Harris Road and apprehended him until police could arrive and arrest him.

Stumpo is being charged with several charges, including two counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 6th Degree, among other charges.

Stumpo was held on a $7,500 bond.

Police remind residents to lock their cars and to not leave any valuables inside them.