Bridgeport man arrested in connection to July shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting from July of this year.

On Thursday, members of the Fugitive Task Force arrested 37-year-old Richard Evans and served him with an arrest warrant. Officers say they are charging Evans with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police believe Evans fatally shot Reginald May on Alice Street on July 2nd.

Police say Evans lured May out of his apartment by setting off his car alarm and then shot him from a neighboring yard when he came outside to investigate.

Evans is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.