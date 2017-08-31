Business boom in downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– City leaders and business owners celebrating the opening of a new store in downtown New Haven, Patagonia. Bruce Alexander, associate vice president with New Haven Affairs and University Properties at Yale University

Told NEWS8, “Broadway continues to grow. It continues to be a place where merchants want to be because we have a critical mass now of shopping and of shoppers.”

Chris Howe has owned businesses in New Haven for over 20 years and employs dozens of local people. Howe added, “We employ about 100 people full-time and yeah we’ve been very lucky.” Across the street construction crews are working on new student apartments and the future home of L.L. Bean.

Alexander added, “More and more tenants are coming here and BlueMercury has opened so we have cosmetics for the ladies and each year we add a couple of new great tenants.” Locals tell NEWS8 what they love about downtown New Haven. Ernie Jones said, “The food is excellent. People are friendly. You can also eat outside which is nice.”

Pan Del Cielo is celebrating it’s 10 in business. the owners moved here from Ecuador and opened up this bakery on Ferry Street. New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said, “This is part of the fabric that makes New Haven the best small city in America.”

The mayor said New Haven is a place where businesses can flourish. Mayor Harp added, “It’s a good place to start a business and grow a business and we are very excited people are doing it here and making it work here.”