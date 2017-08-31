Coast Guard to conduct safety checks during Labor Day weekend

(WTNH) — Labor Day weekend starts on Friday.

The Coast Guard is expecting a busy weekend on the water, so they’ll be out there patrolling, doing safety checks, and looking for drunk boaters.

The Coast Guard has suggested some safety measures to take to prevent anyone from suffering any harm.

Leave a float plan with someone who will be staying on land. That way, they know when you plan on being back.

You should also wear a life jacket and bring a marine radio with you.

The Coast Guard also says to have things on aboard that can get people’s attention such as flares, whistles, and horns.

Finally, pay attention to the weather on the day you plan on heading out onto the water.