Connecticut police held rescue injured osprey

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — For Bridgeport police, the motto “protect and serve” also applies to animals.

The Connecticut Post reports that the city’s animal control officer responded to a waterfront park on Tuesday where police were watching over an injured osprey, which is a protected species in Connecticut.

The officer wrote in the report that the osprey was on a stone wall, and as he approached, the bird tried to fly away but clearly had a visible wing injury.

The raptor was caught without further injury and brought to a veterinarian.

An avian specialist took X-rays and found the bird did not have any broken bones, but did have cuts and scrapes.

The osprey was kept in veterinarian care until it was released Wednesday in the area where it was found.

