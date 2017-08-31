Connecticut senators ask Congress for future disaster preparedness

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are calling on Congress to take immediate steps to prepare the nation for future natural disasters.

The two senators are urging Congressional leaders to reauthorize and reform the nation’s flood insurance program.

The senators are also asking Congress to protect infrastructure investment in flood-prone areas, which includes a reversal of the Trump Administration’s executive order to roll back rules aimed at preparing for the impact of climate change.

Among the requests are calls for increased funding to federal agencies that respond to natural disasters, as well as pre-funding a portion of disaster relief to make federal assistance immediately available during future emergencies.

