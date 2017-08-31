Cruisin’ Connecticut – “Pretty Potties” Handcrafted Outhouses

MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Moosup, home of Pretty Potties. Well actually B. Sage Construction.

Owner, Brian Sage explains how the handcrafted porto potty alternative came to be:

You know, I work construction for a living, and I’ve dealt with port-o-potties for 30-something years. I was on a job site… this thing is uncomfortable, it’s horrible… so I thought to myself… I’m going to make my own.
So the idea at the time was just to make one for myself, for the construction site for my guys. I do it in my spare time. You know, it was kind of just like a hobby at first.

It takes Sage two weeks to complete a custom “Pretty Potty.” I think it could be an HGTV spin off of “Tiny Houses.”

Sage custom designs the outhouses with different themes and names:

This one is called the birdhouse… this one rustic red, and this one is called the woodsman. This was going to be the one on my job site, but people like it so much, that I have to rent it out.

Sage constructs the Pretty Potties to have all of the amenities of your home:

They have a sink in them, the standard toilet tub that you would have. I electrify them all. So they all have lights inside.

Learn more about Pretty Potties and rent one for your next event! 

