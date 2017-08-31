Discounted rates, price matching on books offered for students of Connecticut state colleges and universities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Connecticut state colleges and universities will soon be saving a little money when it comes to buying books for the school year.

Starting this fall, students from all 12 CSCU community colleges will receive a 10% discount on new textbooks purchased from on-campus bookstores or online.

The announcement comes as part of a five year agreement between CSCU and Follett Higher Education Group.

Follett says it will also match the price of a new or used textbook found at a lower cost through other vendors such as Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

CSCU estimates the plan will save students $1.16 million per year on books.

The agreement also includes an investment of $250,000 in design and infrastructure upgrades to campus bookstores.

