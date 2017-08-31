Disney-ABC hold ‘Day of Giving’ to support Harvey victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WTNH) – The Disney–ABC Television Group hosted a “Day of Giving” on Thursday, Aug. 31, to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The fundraiser began on Good Morning Nashville before moving over to Good Morning America. Throughout the day on ABC, Freeform, Radio Disney and across all social media, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars going to benefit those most impacted by this devastating storm.

Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org/abc or call 1-855-999-GIVE.

In addition, Disney and ABC13 are committing $1 million to the Red Cross for relief in the Houston community.

Disney’s last “Day of Giving” in 2012 raised more than $18 million to aid local communities impacted by Hurricane Sandy.

Here are ways you can donate:

BY TEXT: You can text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation.

ONLINE: You can make donations of any amount online at RedCross.org.

BY PHONE: Call the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

“We can help in ways that are very important to the people there in Houston and so I hurt for them, but we feel good that we are able to do what we can do at the local office,” said Houston Kinnard, a volunteer for the Red Cross.