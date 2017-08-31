Driver in critical condition after vehicle strikes tree in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police are investigating after a car struck a tree just after 12 midnight on Thursday.

According to police, a Honda Accord carrying two occupants struck a tree near Johnson Avenue.

Police say the vehicle’s operator, Jessica Zommer, was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The vehicle’s other occupant, a juvenile, was transported to another hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-747-1616.