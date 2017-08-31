Ex- mayor pleads guilty, avoids prison in corruption case

- FILE - Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez will not serve prison time after pleading guilty in a corruption case.

Perez pleaded not guilty to bribe receiving and larceny by extortion Thursday in Hartford Superior Court. The Hartford Courant reports that Judge Julia Dewey sentenced Perez to a suspended prison sentence and a conditional discharge.

Perez was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to three years in prison for taking a bribe from a contractor in the form of home improvements and attempting to extort $100,000 from a developer, both while he was mayor. But the state Supreme Court overturned the convictions last year, saying two cases were improperly combined into one trial.

The Democrat was Hartford’s first Hispanic mayor and served from 2001 to 2010, when he resigned after being convicted.

