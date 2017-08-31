Gas prices rise due to Hurricane Harvey

(WTNH) — Gas prices across the country are up because of the catastrophic flooding along the Gulf Coast.

The current national average is $2.45 for a gallon of regular gas. A week ago, it was $2.35.

The Connecticut average is $2.53. Las week it was $2.47.

Flooding from Harvey has shut down about 30-percent of the refineries in the country.

It could be a few weeks before they’re running again, but the amount of gas already in supply is high.

The Secretary of Energy is releasing half a million barrels of oil from an emergency supply to keep gas prices from spiking.