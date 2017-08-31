Hartford police identify victim of Keney Park homicide

Related Coverage Police: Man found stabbed to death at park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have identified the man found dead on Wednesday at a popular park in the state capital.

Officials have identified Vadol Crooks, 23, as the victim of a fatal stabbing.

Authorities discovered the body on Wednesday morning in the lower section of the park with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe Crooks was killed sometime after midnight.

It is not if police have any suspects.

The victim’s death marks the city’s 19th homicide of 2017.