Home Health Care in jeopardy due to budget cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Home Health Care is in more jeopardy Thursday. Earlier this month we reported on the cutbacks to the Home Health Care agencies, which serve thousands of Connecticut residents with skilled nursing care at home for the chronically ill.

We visited a mother in East Hartford whose 14-month-old son was on the respirator and is receiving this service. It keeps him out of the hospital until his condition improves saving the state the cost of hospitalization.

This Home Health Care is also critically important to many adults. Carol Duffy, of Milford, is one of them. She is able to stay at home because of Visiting Nurse Services, which serves hundred of people along the shoreline.

The cuts are jeopardizing this care and the late word is that the House Democrats’ proposed budget deal cuts this funding even more!

