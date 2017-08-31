How to Dress for a More Active Lifestyle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re struggling to add fitness into your daily life, it might be because you’re not dressing the part.

“I like to really think about fitstyling our lives by finding time for fitness where we didn’t think it existed, including those hours when we’re at the office behind a desk,” said Shana Schneider, a fitness expert and founder of FitStyle by Shana.

Schneider says when it comes to dressing for an active lifestyle, color is key.

“Let’s be honest that if we’re walking around moving a little bit we might heat up and sweat, so you might want to go with something that’s darker so you really don’t show those sweat marks or something that’s lighter,” Schneider explained.

Patterns are also great at hiding sweat. When putting an outfit together, reach for the right fabric.

“You really want something that’s breathable, something like cotton,” Schneider said. “And if you don’t have cotton another great thing is just to wear something a little loose fitting around the body.”

She also recommends layering clothes.

“When you’re going outside and you want to take a walk or something like that, you might heat up a bit and so you want to be able to take those layers off, and vice versa,” Schneider explained. “As the weather gets cooler, we want to make sure we feel comfortable going outside so putting on that jacket putting on that sweater.”

From head to toe, choose shoes that are comfortable yet stylish.

“We don’t have to change out our shoes if we’ve chosen something that we can actually move in to begin with, and there are so many cute styles now, whether they’re sparkly strappy that sort of thing,” Schneider said.

Now that you’re suited up, do the reach test.

“So you want to bring your arms together and see can you move or do you suddenly feel like the Incredible Hulk about to like bust out of your clothing,” Schneider explained.

With an outfit that meets all of these criteria, you’ll be hitting your step goal in no time.

“We really want to think about how do we find time for fitness and movement in our everyday life and I think these kind of fitstyle tips help you do that,” Schneider said.

To learn more about Schneider, visit FitStyleByShana.SquareSpace.com.