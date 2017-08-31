How you can help animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (WTNH) — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, many people across Connecticut have contacted News 8 for ways they can help the people and animals affected.

For people, the American Red Cross is the fastest and easiest way to make a big difference for families in need. A donation of $10 can make a big difference.

Link: Donate to the American Red Cross here

The Humane Society of the United States is on the ground in Texas and Louisiana now, where they are working with local officials to transport, rescue, and care for animals. Officials with the Humane Society say that your financial support is urgently needed; both so they can help animals during the emergency, and so they can be there in the weeks and months to come.

Link: Donate to the Humane Society of the United States here

While donations of food and animal items are appreciated, it is logistically very difficult to get those supplies from Connecticut to the Gulf Coast region; which is why the Humane Society of the United States is asking animal lovers to make a monetary donation to help the efforts after Harvey.

News 8 spoke with Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter, who have been flooded with calls from caring people wanting to help the animals impacted by Harvey. The fastest and most direct way to help animals in need in the Gulf Coast region would be to make a donation to the Humane Society of the United States, who is coordinating with the Humane Society of Houston.