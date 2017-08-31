Instagram users targeted by hackers

(WTNH) — Attention Instagram users, you may have been hacked.

Officials with the photo sharing application issued a warning to verified users via email.

Instagram is not mentioning which accounts fell victim to all of this.

We do know that singer Selena Gomez was one of them.

People are reminded to use safe and hard to figure out passwords to prevent this from ever happening.