Katharine Hepburn’s Connecticut home sells for $11.5 million

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — The late actress Katharine Hepburn‘s home along the Connecticut shore has sold for $11.5 million after several years on the market.

The nearly 8,400-square-foot home with six bedrooms on 1.5 acres overlooking Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook was sold on Aug. 25, according to Colette Harron, an agent with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer’s name has not been disclosed.

The seller, New York developer Frank Sciame, bought the original, nearly 4-acre property for $6 million in 2004, a year after Hepburn died at the Colonial-style home at age 96. He made extensive renovations and once tried to sell the property for $30 million.

A second house built by Sciame on a separate 1.3-acre parcel of the original estate remains listed at about $5.9 million.