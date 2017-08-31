Ledyard man arrested in connection to vehicle pursuit from May

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man is facing multiple charges in connection to a vehicle pursuit from May of this year.

On Wednesday morning, Ledyard Police arrested 23-year-old Frank Kelly on an arrest warrant that stemmed from a vehicle pursuit investigation. Police say it happened on Route 214 in Ledyard on May 25.

Officers are charging Kelly with criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police say Kelly was processed at New London Superior Court and was presented there, as well.