Malloy to sign opioid bill as state takes part in “International Overdose Awareness Day”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The opioid epidemic in Connecticut continues as grim new estimates are out. That’s triggering a strong response to save lives.

Governor Malloy set to sign important legislation as the state takes part in “International Overdose Awareness Day”. The governor is going to sign a bill Thursday morning the Hartford Public Library. That legislation will further the state’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Something the governor has focused on over the last several years.

As that’s going on, there will be two other events here in Hartford to mark this “International Overdose Awareness Day.” There will be overdose kits available for people, as well as overdose response training. All of which is critically important here in our state.

Last year there were more than 900 deadly overdoses in Connecticut. So far this year, according to the chief medical examiner’s office , there have been 530 deadly overdoses. Keep in mind, it’s only August.

With that said, the total number of deadly overdoses is expected to exceed 1,000 in 2017. That’s why there’s a push to get Narcan and other overdose reversal drugs out to people in the community.

Staff from AIDS Connecticut will be here in Hartford Thursday to make sure everyone gets what they need.

:Anybody who has a need for naloxone or Narcan can come over and learn about overdose and get a kit. And a lot of people who come to the event are not using drugs themselves but some of them may be a mother or grandmother of someone who does use and they’ll come get one for their family member or loved one,” said Norman Lebron, AIDS Connecticut.

The two events taking part in Hartford to mark overdose awareness day are at two different locations. The first one is at South Green from 10 a.m. until 12:45. The second is at Sigourney Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are interested in one of those overdose kits, you’re asked bring your insurance card.