Man charged in deadly drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that Chris Concepcion, of Bridgeport, entered the plea Wednesday to charges including murder and reckless endangerment. He requested a jury trial.

Concepcion is accused of killing 27-year-old Andre Pettway in Stratford in May while riding in a car driven by a co-defendant, 24-year-old Brandyn Ford.

Pettway was leaving a birthday party when police say he was shot in the chest.

Concepcion is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

