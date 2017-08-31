Man charged in deadly drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

By Published:
Chris Concepcion (Photo Courtesy: Stratford Police Department)

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting has pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that Chris Concepcion, of Bridgeport, entered the plea Wednesday to charges including murder and reckless endangerment. He requested a jury trial.

Related: Man arrested in connection to Stratford murder

Concepcion is accused of killing 27-year-old Andre Pettway in Stratford in May while riding in a car driven by a co-defendant, 24-year-old Brandyn Ford.

Related Content: Suspect in fatal Stratford shooting held on $1.25M bail

Pettway was leaving a birthday party when police say he was shot in the chest.

Related Content: 27-year-old man shot to death in Stratford

Concepcion is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s