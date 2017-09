Related Coverage 2 facing over 250 charges in string of Clinton burglaries

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the men facing more than a hundred charges for stealing and breaking into cars in Clinton was sentenced on Thursday to four and a half years in prison.

Montrell Holmes and Dajuan Bostic were arrested in connection with car burglaries all over the state last November.

Police say the five cars they stole were later found in New Haven and Hamden.