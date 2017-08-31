Medical examiner: Former lawmaker died of alcoholism

Related Coverage Former lawmaker, utilities authority chair dies at age 53

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — The chief medical examiner’s office has concluded that former state legislator Kevin DelGobbo died of natural causes linked to chronic alcoholism.

DelGobbo died in July at the age of 53.

The Republican represented Naugatuck for 12 years in the state House of Representatives and later served as chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. He also was chief adviser to Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2eIGmXA ) that the medical examiner’s office on Wednesday released the cause of death for DelGobbo, saying he died of natural causes due to chronic ethanolism, which is a synonym for alcoholism.