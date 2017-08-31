Medical examiner: Former lawmaker died of alcoholism

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — The chief medical examiner’s office has concluded that former state legislator Kevin DelGobbo died of natural causes linked to chronic alcoholism.

DelGobbo died in July at the age of 53.

Related Content: Former lawmaker, utilities authority chair dies at age 53

The Republican represented Naugatuck for 12 years in the state House of Representatives and later served as chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. He also was chief adviser to Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2eIGmXA ) that the medical examiner’s office on Wednesday released the cause of death for DelGobbo, saying he died of natural causes due to chronic ethanolism, which is a synonym for alcoholism.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s