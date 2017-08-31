Memorial for Global War on Terror coming to National Mall in D.C.

(NEXSTAR) — Something new is coming to Washington, D.C., a memorial for the Global War on Terror.

Afghan war veteran and Pennsylvania native Andrew Brennan is credited with steering the effort through Congress.

“Everyone in the veteran community, particularly the post 9/11 vet community saw a utility in this and saw a need for it,” said Brennan.

With the help of War on Terror veteran Congressman Seth Moulton, Mike Gallagher and Senator Joni Ernst, the bill passed unanimously through Congress and was signed by President Trump earlier this month.

The difference between this and the three other war memorials is that the War on Terror isn’t over yet.

Brennan points out that after 16 years of fighting, a 40-year-old veteran at the start of this war is approaching his sixties. And he notes that it took decades until the World War II memorial was completed.

“Took 59 years to come to fruition after the war so nearly three-quarters of veterans of that war didn’t get to see this memorial,” Brennan said.

Not all agree with the idea. Judy Feldman runs the National Mall Foundation and says another monument disrupts the open pedestrian flow of the Mall and says Congress needs a new comprehensive development plan for America’s Front Yard.

“But the problem is, without a plan for locating future memorials and monuments, we are actually taking up the open space of our National Mall,” said Feldman.

Brennan acknowledges her concerns, but says the Mall is exactly where the Global War on Terror Memorial should be.

“This is the place that our nation has chose to memorialize all our nation’s wars and I don’t see any distinction as to why it should not be here,” he said.