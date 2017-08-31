Narcan training, prescriptions given out on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Saving lives with Narcan is the focus of an event Thursday on the New Haven Green.

Community health organizations are offering health screenings, as well as Narcan training and prescriptions. Narcan is the drug that can save a life by reversing an opioid overdose but only if the victim gets it quickly.

That’s why they want to get the drug in the hands of people on the streets.

Right now on the #NewHaven green – help for those dealing with addiction. Education and narcan prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/zEtO7FRYWd — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) August 31, 2017

“They’re out here living in the community, their friends are overdosing, they are overdosing, so the more people’s hands we can get it into, the more opportunities to reverse the overdose, get people into treatment and get them help,” said Melissa Zuppardi, Grant Street Partnership.

Narcan is a nasal spray that is easy to use but overdose victims cannot use it on themselves. People who know opioid users are encouraged to have Narcan on hand.

And in Connecticut, Medicaid pays for Narcan prescriptions. The outreach event on the green goes until 1 p.m.